Eritrea: Eyewitness account - Verbatim update from Asmara

11.01.2017

  1.  እታ ኣብ ኣኽርያ ዘላ ቤት ትምህርቲ ኣል እስላሚያ፡ ሎሚ ተኸፊታ

  2. ሕጂ ከይደ ጸኒሐ ናብቲ ቦታ እቶም ናይ ንግሆ ዝፍደሱ ዝነበሩ ተመሃሮ ምስ ሓተትክዎም፡ ኣብ ዉሽጢ ካንሸሎ፡ ወተሃደራት፡ ፖሊስ ኣለዉ ኢሎምኒ

  3. እዚ ኣብ ታሕቲ ዘሎ pic ከኣ፡ ኣብ ከባቢ ሹቕ ጻዕቂ ህዝቢ ዘለዎ ቦታ፡ ንቶም ሸቃጦ ከይተኣኻኸቡ፡ምንችቢዮ ፋሕ ከብልዎም ዊዒሎም።



  4. ‪ንኣሽቱ ተመሃሮ ካብ ቤት ማእሰርቲ በብቁሩብ የውጽዎም ኣለዉ፡ ከሙ ድማ ዉሑዳት ኣዴታት ፈቲሖመን ኣለዉ  ‪ብዙሓት ጊን ክሳብ ሕጂ ተኣሲሮም ኣለዉ

11/02/2017

  1. እታ ናይ ካቶሊክ ሰሚናሪ ብፖሊስ ተዓሺጋ ኣላ



 
11.03.2017

  1. ኣብቲ ግዜ ሰልፊ ዝነበረሉ እዋን፡ እንዳ 525 ብ ኣጸዋዉዓ ህዝቢ ብ ፍሉያት ሓይልታት ዝፍለጡ፡ ነቲ ቤት ጽሕፈት ኢሳያስ ኣፍወርቂ ምስ ምሉእ ዕጥቆም ከቢቦሞ ነይሮም። ን ኣባላት ፖሊስ ኣብ ከባቢ ሚኒስትሪ ትምህርቲ ኮይኖም ክትኩሱ፡ እቲ ህዝቢ ነቶም ፖሊስ እንተ ሓሊፍዎም ድማ በቶም ከቢድ ኣጽዋር ሒዞም ዝነበሩ ፍሉያት ሓይልታት ክትከሲሎም መደብ ነይሩ። ድሕሪ እቲ ሰልፊ ውን ኣብ ዝተፈላለየ ከባቢታት ኣስመራ ብፍላይ ከባቢ ኣኽርያ፡ እቶም ሓይልታት ብሬን ኣሲሮም ከም ዝሓደሩ ተፈሊጡ።  ኣብዚ ሕጂ እዋን ኣብ ዝተፈላለየ ከባቢታት ኣስመራ ብፍላይ ኣብ ጽዑቅ ህዝቢ ዝንቀሳቀሰሉ ቦታታት Radio ርክብ ዝሓዙ ፖሊስ and ሲቪል ዝተኸድኑ ኣለዉ።


  2. ዳርጋ ኩሎም ኮሚተታ ናይታ school ተኣሲሮም ኣለዉ


  3. ኣብቲ ቦታ (ካርሸሊ) ብዙሓት ዝተኣስሩ ኣለዉ ፡ ገሊኦም ስዳር መግቢ ከብጽሕሎም ተኣኪቦም ነይሮም ብዙሓት ድማ ኣበይ ከምዝተኣስሩ ደሃይ የብሎምን



 
