In Loving Memory of Kudusan Ghidei

In Loving Memory of Kudusan Ghidei
Obituaries
AI Staff 2017-01-16
እነፍቕራ ሓፍትናን ኣደናን ወይዘሮ ቁዱሳን ግደይ፡ በዓልቲ ቤቱ ንኣቶ በረኸት ኣለም መሓረና፡ ብዝሓደራ ሕማም፡...
Remembering Isaac Gebreslassie Amanios, a victim of the San Bernardino terrorist attack a year ago

Remembering Isaac Gebreslassie Amanios, a victim of the San Bernardino terrorist attack a year ago
Article
Issac’s friends 2016-12-08
A year ago on this day, on December 2, 2015, Isaac Gebreslassie Amanios, 60, was tragically taken from us in San Bernardino, California. He was a dear friend to many, a close brother...
Eritrea: The Universal Declaration of Human Rights in Tigrinya

Eritrea: The Universal Declaration of Human Rights in Tigrinya
Video
AI Staff 2016-11-27
To All Eritreans refugees and beyond. To all marginalized people. May this video share hope with you all and liberate you from the bondage of injustice and help you resist the...
ADIOS FIDEL

ADIOS FIDEL
Article
Yebio Woldemariam 2016-11-27
Generally, the Southern hemisphere has been in economic disadvantage for a long period of time. But, there is a South to South also. In that case the description South of the South...
BBC Weekend World News coverage: The Universal Declaration of Human Rights in Tigrinya

BBC Weekend World News coverage: The Universal Declaration of Human Rights in Tigrinya
Video
BBC 2016-11-14
BBC Weekend World News coverage: The Universal Declaration of Human Rights in Tigrinya
ታሪኽን ኣገዳስነትን ሰነድ ኣድማሳዊ ኣዋጅ ሰብኣዊ መሰላት

ታሪኽን ኣገዳስነትን ሰነድ ኣድማሳዊ ኣዋጅ ሰብኣዊ መሰላት!
Video
ዑቕባይ ገብረመድህን 2016-11-06
ኣብ ጕዕዞ ፍጻሜታት ታሪኽ ሓደ ህዝቢ፡ ንሰብኣዊ መሰሉ ዚግህስ፡ ዘይባህሪያውን : ዘይፍትሓውን ዘይሕጋውን ጨቋኒ...
ዓንቀጻት መሰረታዊ ሰብኣዊ መሰላት ዉዱብ ሕቡራት ሃገራት፡ ብ...

ዓንቀጻት መሰረታዊ ሰብኣዊ መሰላት ዉዱብ ሕቡራት ሃገራት፡ ብትግሪኛ ተተርጉሙ ተዘርጊሑ፡፡
Video
SBS Tigrinya 2016-11-02
ብመሪሕነት መስራትን ዋና ኣዳላውን ኣዝማሪኖ ዶት ኮም ንናይ ዉዱብ ሕቡራት ሃገራት ኣዋጅ መሰረታዊ ሰብኣዊ ...
Eritrea: Testimony of Mr. Ibrahim Mahmoud Ahmed

Eritrea: Testimony of Mr. Ibrahim Mahmoud Ahmed
Video
IPU 2016-11-02
Video testimony of Mr. Ibrahim Mahmoud Ahmed, son of two Eritrean MPs detained since 2001
Eritrea: Interview with Matt Eisenbrandt, Legal Director for the Canadian Centre for International J

Eritrea: Interview with Matt Eisenbrandt, Legal Director for the Canadian Centre for International Justice
Video
Seyoum Tesfaye 2016-10-07
Matt Eisenbrandt is the Legal Director for the Canadian Centre for International Justice. CCIJ is a charitable organization that works with survivors of genocide, torture and...
ASMAT-Names in memory of all victims of the sea.

ASMAT-Names in memory of all victims of the sea.
Video
Dagmawi Yimer 2016-10-04
ASMAT-Names in memory of all victims of the sea.
Satellite Imagery: The UAE Expands Its Military Reach

Satellite Imagery: The UAE Expands Its Military Reach
News
STRATFOR 2016-12-10
Stratfor Military Analyst Sim Tack examines satellite images showing Abu Dhabi's new construction work on a harbor and airport in Eritrea.
Forget Objectivity: For The Atlantic Council, Eritrea’s Prison State Isn’t That Bad

Forget Objectivity: For The Atlantic Council, Eritrea’s Prison State Isn’t That Bad
News Analysis
François Christophe 2016-12-10
Contrary to classic dictatorships, the totalitarian state does not simply target political opponents, but society as a whole. It methodically destroys...
Open Letter to Mr. Brian Hayes (MEP), regarding the EU Relations with Eritrea

Open Letter to Mr. Brian Hayes (MEP), regarding the EU Relations with Eritrea
Press Release
HRCE 2016-12-10
It is clear from your personal visit to Eritrea and your statement that “engagement is the Key” that you have no problem engaging with regimes that...
Book Review - DELIVERANCE: A Tale of Colliding Passions and the Muse of Forgiveness

Book Review - DELIVERANCE: A Tale of Colliding Passions and the Muse of Forgiveness
books
Dawit Mesfin 2016-12-06
The story Dr Bereket Habte Selassie presents in his latest book is about the tumultuous era during which I lived in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. I can say...
THE SOCCER-STAR REFUGEES OF ERITREA

THE SOCCER-STAR REFUGEES OF ERITREA
News
Alexis Okeowo 2016-12-05
Despite its self-imposed isolation, Eritrea wants to be seen as a normal country, and international sporting competitions are a way to present a good face...
Release of Prisoners of War from Eritrea

Release of Prisoners of War from Eritrea
Press Release
HRCE 2016-11-27
The Eritrean government has always denied the presence or existence of any Eritrean POWs in Djibouti, which has made their release and repatriation particularly...
Eritrea: 10,000 Telephone calls with Messages of Hope and Solidarity from Freedom Friday

Eritrea: 10,000 Telephone calls with Messages of Hope and Solidarity from Freedom Friday
Press Release
Arbi Harnet 2016-11-21
Freedom Friday (Arbi Harnet) activists in Asmara confirm that many residents in the city and throughout the country have received messages of hope and...
President Afwerki of Eritrea Demands that the Underlying Causes of the Migration of Refugees be Addressed

President Afwerki of Eritrea Demands that the Underlying Causes of the Migration of Refugees be Addressed
Press Release
HRCE 2016-11-21
President Isaias Afwerki of Eritrea made a statement on 8th November 2016, about the plight of refugees. He said that migration and the movement of refugees...
Eritrea's Ghirmay Ghebresiassie wins NYC marathon

Eritrea's Ghirmay Ghebresiassie wins NYC marathon
News
AP 2016-11-07
At 20, Ghebreslassie became the youngest men's winner in this event. Alberto Salazar (1980) and Tom Fleming (1973) won as 22-year-olds. Ghebreslassie...
Letter dated 7 October 2016 from the Chair of the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolutions 751 (1992) and 1907...

Letter dated 7 October 2016 from the Chair of the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolutions 751 (1992) and 1907 (2009) concerning Somalia and Eritrea addressed to the President of the Security Council
News
AI Staff 2016-11-05
The Group has continued to find consistent evidence of Eritrean support for armed groups operating in both Ethiopia and Djibouti. It is clear that Eritrea...
ሰነድ ቪድዮ “ኣድማሳዊ ኣዋጅ ሰብኣዊ መሰላት” ስለምንታይ?

ሰነድ ቪድዮ “ኣድማሳዊ ኣዋጅ ሰብኣዊ መሰላት” ስለምንታይ?
ርእይቶ
ኣብርሃም ተስፋልኡል 2016-12-05
“ኤርትራውያን ነበርቲ እገለ ካብኣቶም ዝድለ ግቡኣት ከማልኡ ቅሩብነቶም ገሊጾም” ዝብልን ዝመሳሰልን ጥራይ ዋሕዚ ዜናታት መንግስታውያን መራኸቢ-ብዙሃን ኤርትራ ኣብ ዝደጋገመሉ፡ ንመሰረታዊ መሰል ሰብ ዝገልጽ ቪድዮ ምድላው ኣገዳሲን እዋናዊን ይ...
Universal Declaration of Human Rights’ articles translated into Tigre language

Universal Declaration of Human Rights’ articles translated into Tigre language
ቆፎ ሰነዳት
Dessale B. Abraham 2016-12-02
ክሎም ውላድ ሚንኣደም ምን አምዕል ተውሊደቶም እንዴ አንበተው ሑር ወአክልሕድቶም። አክልሕድ ላቱ ሕቁቅ ወሕሽመት ቦም። ደሚር ወእህትማም ለትሀየበው ኽሉቃም ሰበት ቶም ኖስ-ኖሶም አድሕድ እግል ለሐሽሞ ወልርሐሞ ወጅቦም።
ዓዲ ጽምብላ

ዓዲ ጽምብላ
ናዕታ
ገብርኤል ጓንጉል 2016-11-27
ዘርኢ ጽምብላሊዕ ሃሪ ነጸላ፡ ዝጉልባባ ኣብ ዝባን ቆጽሊ ተኽሊ’ውሊዕ ዝትውልዳ ንመገሻ ክትቅረብ፡ ንዓዲ ጽምብላ መንገብገብ ኣርኒባ፡ ወግሐ ጸብሐ መለኸት ብርሃን ክትጽበ
ሕሰም ህዝብና ንሓዋሩ ከብቕዕ ዝመርሓና ኣድማዒ ስትራተጂካዊ ውጥን

ሕሰም ህዝብና ንሓዋሩ ከብቕዕ ዝመርሓና ኣድማዒ ስትራተጂካዊ ውጥን
ርእይቶ
ኣርኣያ ደበሳይ 2016-11-08
ተራ ዓለምለኻውያን መራሕትና ነዚ ኣብ ስልጣን ዘሎ ጨቋኒ ስርዓት ምእላይን ናብ ዲምክራሲ ዘሰጋግር ባይታ ንምጥጣሕን ዝሕግዝ ኣድማዒ ስትራተጂካዊ ውጥን ምሕንጻጽን እዩ። ብግብራዊ መለክዒታት ክረአ ከሎ ፡ እቲ ሓቀኛ ለውጢ ምስ ኣብ ውሽጢ ሃገር ዝርከቡ...
ክልተ ፓይለታት ሓይሊ ኣየር ሃገርና ሓንቲ ናይ ታዕሊም ነፋሪት ሒዞም ናብ ኢትዮጵያ ከምዘኣተዉ ተረጋጊጹ፡፡

ክልተ ፓይለታት ሓይሊ ኣየር ሃገርና ሓንቲ ናይ ታዕሊም ነፋሪት ሒዞም ናብ ኢትዮጵያ ከምዘኣተዉ ተረጋጊጹ፡፡
ዜና
ወጋሕታ ሳሊና 2016-10-27
ኣብራሪ ሚግ 29 ፡ SUK 27 ዝኾነ ተለንተ መብራህቱ ተስፋማሪያም መንገሻን ኣብራሪ ክኢላ ናይ ታዕሊም ነፈርቲ ሬዲ ጎ ፡ Y-12ን ዝሊንን ዝኾነ ምክትል ተለንተ ኣፈወርቂ ፍስሃየ ገብረየሱስን ሎሚ 26 ጥቅምቲ 2016 ልክዕ ሰዓት 10 ናይ ንጉሆ ሓንቲ ናይ ታዕሊም ነፋሪት...
ጉቡእካ ጌርካ መሰልካ ምስ ትንፈግ እንትይ ኢኻ ትገብሮ?

ጉቡእካ ጌርካ መሰልካ ምስ ትንፈግ እንትይ ኢኻ ትገብሮ?
ቪድዮ
አበባ ተስፋገርጊስ 2016-10-22
ካብዘን 30 ዓንቀጻት ፍርቀን ወይ ዓሰርት ወይ ሓሙሽተስ ይትረፍ ዋላ ሓንቲ ትሕለወልና የብልናን። ብሐጺሩ ከም ሰብ ከም ኤርትራዊ መጠን ኣብ ኤርትራ ምንባር ኩልኩል እዩ፡፡ ተወዲኡ ።
ዕላላተይ ምስ ስዉእ መልኣከ ተኽለ።

ዕላላተይ ምስ ስዉእ መልኣከ ተኽለ።
ርእይቶ
ሰመረ ፍስሃየ 2016-10-16
ምስ ጅግና ስዉእ መልኣከ ተኽለ ዋላኳ ኣብ ኣዲስ ኣበባ ናይ ምፍላጥ ዕድላት ይንበረና እንበር ኣብ ሜዳ ኤርትራ: ኣብ ትሕቲ ጽላል ተጋድሎ ሓርነት (ጀብሃ) ኮይንና እነካይዶ ዝነበርና ናይ ሃገራውን ሓርነታውን ቃልሲ እዩ ዝያዳ ኣፋሊጡና።
ማሕበረኮም ኤርትራውያን ኣብ ወርዳ ሳንታ ክላራ ናይ ኣስታት ፍርቂ ሚልዮን ዶላር ፋይናንሳዊ ሓገዝ ተዓዊቱ

ማሕበረኮም ኤርትራውያን ኣብ ወርዳ ሳንታ ክላራ ናይ ኣስታት ፍርቂ ሚልዮን ዶላር ፋይናንሳዊ ሓገዝ ተዓዊቱ
ጋዜጣዊ መግለጺ
ማኤወሳክ 2016-10-11
ቤት ጽሕፈት ንምጥያስ ስደተኛታት ወይ ከኣ ኦፊስ ኦፍ ረፊጁ ሪሰትልመንት ተባሂሉ ዝፈልጥ ፈደራላዊ ትካል ናይ መንግስቲ ኣሜሪካ፡ ንማሕበርኮም ኤርትራውያን ኣብ ሳንታ ክላራ በቲ ዘቐረቦ ናይ ሰለስተ ዓመት ናይ ስራሕ ፕላን ምርኩስ ብምግባር ናይ ኣስታት...
ቃለ መሕትት ምስ ጠበቓ ናይ 3 ኤርትራዊያን ከሰስቲ ኣብ ልዕሊ ኩባኒያ ነብሰን

ቃለ መሕትት ምስ ጠበቓ ናይ 3 ኤርትራዊያን ከሰስቲ ኣብ ልዕሊ ኩባኒያ ነብሰን
ቪድዮ
SBS Tigrinya 2016-10-07
ሎሚ ኣብ ካናዳዊ ቢት ፍርዲ፡ ኩባኒያ ነብሱን ኣብ ቢሻ ዘካይዶ መስርሕ ዕደና ዝተተሓሓዘ ፡ በቲ ኩባኒያ በደል ወሪዱና ብዝብሉ ሰለስተ ኤርትራዊያንጉዳይ ክሲ ኣብ ናይ ካናዳ ቤት ፍርዲ ክግበር ዉሳነ ኣሕሊፉ ኣሎ፡ ብዛዕባቲ ዉሳነ ምስ ሓደ ካብ ጠበቓታት...
ትካላት  ኢንተርኔት፡ ንተጠቀምተን ክምዝግብኦም ይግደዳ

ትካላት  ኢንተርኔት፡ ንተጠቀምተን ክምዝግብኦም ይግደዳ
ቪድዮ
ዓርቢ ሓርነት 2016-10-06
ኣቀዲሙ ሓይልታት ጸጥታ መንግስቲ ኤርትራ ን ትካላት እንዳ ኢንተርኔት (internet cafe)፡ ዒላማ ይገብሩ ከምዘለውን፡ ሰባት'ውን ከምዝቀየዱን ዝገልጽ ሓበሬታ ቀሪቡ ኔሩ ከም መቀጸልታ ናይዚ ቀይዲ'ድማ ኣባላት ጸጥታ ናይቲ ስርዓት ንኹለን ትካላት እንዳ ኢ...
