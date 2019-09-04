Trending News

Eritrea | Alewana New Generation Series Episode #1

Eritrea: The Eritrean Government Nationalises Private Schools

Eritrea and Ethiopia Represented in the Gruelling Tour of Spain

Eritrea: Remembering Aster Fessehatsion

Eritrea: Part III - Deciphering the Peace Accord between Eritrea and Ethiopia - An Interview with Yosief Ghebrehiwet

Eritrea: Osman Saleh - The Uninvited Foreign Minister of Eritrea Sneaks in Switzerland

Eritrea: Letter to Selam Kidane from Abeba Tesfagiorgis

Eritrea: An Extraordinary Love Story from 1920s

Eritrea: Veronica Almedom - A defender of Eritreans’ human rights

Eritrean cyclist Eyob conquers steepest climb in Stage 4 of Tour de Indonesia

We must pass on our stories, passion and urgency from generation to generation. Our work truly is never done.

In tribute to our emerging female leaders, activists and artists, here's a short video that commemmorates the young women we carry our torches with.

Cheers to my peers and the youth who dutifully share our lifelong mission of bringing Eritrea out of the darkness.

The women featured in this piece are just a small of sum of the individuals that are tirelessly working to creatively amplify our rallying cry.

Enough is enough. The struggle lingers, but the best is yet to come.

Have you been inspired by any new voices lately? Please send me recommendations on those who stand out...and share, share, share!

Latest

Eritrea | Alewana New Generation Series Episode #1

We must pass on our stories, passion and urgency from generation to generation. Our work truly is...

Eritrea: The Eritrean Government Nationalises Private Schools

The Eritrean Government has issued a communique to bring schools run by the Catholic Church, Faith...

Eritrea and Ethiopia Represented in the Gruelling Tour of Spain

The ‘Vuelta a España’ (Tour of Spain) is an annual multi-stage bicycle race primarily held in...

Eritrea: Remembering Aster Fessehatsion

Today, 30 Aug, is the International Day of the Disappeared. It is a day to remember the fate of...

Eritrea: Part III - Deciphering the Peace Accord between Eritrea and Ethiopia - An Interview with Yosief Ghebrehiwet

If there is a single goal that Shaebia has pursued relentlessly in its mieda and post-independence years, it is...

Eritrea: Osman Saleh - The Uninvited Foreign Minister of Eritrea Sneaks in Switzerland

Minister Ignazio Cassis has been trying to invite his counterpart Osman Saleh to Switzerland since last...