Eritrea | Alewana New Generation Series Episode #1

We must pass on our stories, passion and urgency from generation to generation. Our work truly is never done.

In tribute to our emerging female leaders, activists and artists, here's a short video that commemmorates the young women we carry our torches with.

Cheers to my peers and the youth who dutifully share our lifelong mission of bringing Eritrea out of the darkness.

The women featured in this piece are just a small of sum of the individuals that are tirelessly working to creatively amplify our rallying cry.

Enough is enough. The struggle lingers, but the best is yet to come.

Have you been inspired by any new voices lately? Please send me recommendations on those who stand out...and share, share, share!