ዋሪ!

ዋሪ!

ብርህቲ ቐለም ድምቕቲ ሕብሪ

ምስ ንፋስ ትጎዪ ቀጣን እግሪ፡

መዓንጣ ሰቲ ከም ናይ ነብሪ

መቓልሕ ድምጽኺ ደወል ደብሪ፡

ኣብ’ቲ እዋን ቀውዒ

ብሰማይ ኣቢልኪ ክትዝምሪ

መቓልሕ ድምጽኺ

ብስራት’ዩ ዝጥዕም ናይ ፈጣሪ።

ዋሪ ኩሕለይቲ

መዓልቲ ምስ ለይቲ

ብጸልማት ብመብራህቲ፡

ካብ ገረብ ናብ እምኒ

ካብ ሳዕሪ ናብ እኽሊ

ካብ ኦም ናብ ምድሪ

ክትነጥሪ ክትነፍሪ፡

ወንጭፍ ከዕጥቐኒ ዒቃ ዘጽሓገኒ፡

ኩሉ ተግባራትኪ

ሎሚ ትዝ እንክብለኒ

ጎቦታት ናይ ዓደይ’ዩ ዘኻኽረኒ።

ዋሪ  ደቃቕ ዓይኒ

ካብ ርሑቕ ካብ ላዕሊ

ጉዕን ሰዊትን ዝፈላሊ፡

ኣብ ዋላ ምስ ደየብኩ

ንዒ ወር ከይበልኩ፡

ወንጭፈይ እንክዝርግሕ ዝርእየኒ፡

ካብ ሰዊት ካብ ጭልቅዕ

ተዂብኪ ተዂብኪ

ክሳብ ተምልጥኒ።

ዋሪ መዕገርገሪት ክዳንኪ ክንቲት፡

ዳንጋ መስተል በላሕ ጽፍሪ

ብማዕዶ ዝደጉሕ ማሕታ ጓህሪ

ናይ ንእዲ ሕጽኖት መርዓት ጥሪ

ዝለበሰ ዝመስል ዒላም ሃሪ።

ሰብ መኣስ ይፈልጦ

ናይ ጽፍርኺ ትሕዝቶ፡

ኣምዐን ገረብን ዘይሕንጥጦ

ኣብ ጸቢብ ዝሽከል ከም ወረጦ

 ኣብ ኩርናዕ ኣብ ነቓዕ ዝቆናጦ

ኣብ ጸልማት ኣብ ጸድፊ ከፋት ማዕጾ።

ዋሪ ዘመድ ደርሆ

ሓቛፊት ጨቓዊት ወላዲት እንቋቁሖ፡

ጸሓይ ብራቕ ኣጋ ንግሆ

ጸሓይ ጥፋእ እዋን ዕራርቦ፡

ጭፍራኺ መሪሕኪ እንክትበርሪ

ሓመድ ሰማይ ኢኺ ትጽሕትሪ

ቦኾኻ ደመና ተዳሩኒ

ዕምብረ ጥሒስኪ ትውርወሪ

ሓለውቲ መሸላ ተበራብሪ።

ዋሪ ዋሪ ከባብ ርእሲ

ኣብ ከብዲ ሰማይ ትሕምብሲ፡

ካብ ዓዲ ናብ ዓዲ

ትጥሕሲ እምኒ ምድሪ፡

ሓላሉም ሰጊርኪ ኣብ ሰዊት ትዓስሊ።

ኣይጸሃኺ ኣይጎልጎልኪ

ግራት እንዳማትኪ ኣንጊህኪ ትኾልሊ።

ደረት ዘዘሊልኪ ሓጹር ትግንጽሊ፡ ዋሪ።

ዋሪ ሕብሪ ዛዕጎል

ካብ ጎቦ ናብ ጎልጎል፡

ካብ ደጋ ናብ ቆላ

ካብ መቒዕ ናብ ዓላ

ካብ ዳዕሮ ናብ ሳግላ፡

ነፊርኪ ነጢርኪ

ኣዘንግዕ ኣቢልኪ

ትውርሪ ግራት መሸላ።

እቲ ቀደም ዘመን

ከም’ዚ ሎሚ፡ እዋን ከይሓንገደት

ወዲ ሰብ ከኒቡ ሽሻይ ከይተሓብአት

ኣዝመራ ጠፊኡ ስደት ከይተለምደት፡

ሩባታት ነጺፉ ሻኻ ከይነቐጸ

ጠበንጃ በዚሑ ንሞት ከይተሃጽጸ

ዕግርግር በዚሑ ተስፋ ከይተቐብጸ፡

ትምህርተይ ኣብኲረ

ወንጭፈይ ቀሪበ

ቁራጽ ናይ ነጸላ ኣብ ርእሰይ ጠምጢመ፡

ኣብ ዋላ ደይበ

ምምጻእኪ ክጽበ፡

ንሰማይ ከንቃዕርር

ካብ ጸሓይ ክሃድም

ኣዒንተይ ክሽቑርር

ዘሕለፍኩዎ ሂወት ሕጂ እንከስተንትን

ምስ’ቲ ቅርዓት ዓደይ ንኣኺ እዝክር።

ከም’ዛ መዓብይተይ ድምጽኺ እናፍቕ።

ኣብ ሎሚ በጺሑ

ጸጉረይ ኣብ ምብርሑ

ዝረገጽኩዎ ባይታ ኣብ ምግፍሑ

ዝተላለኹዎም ሰባት ምስ በዝሑ

ዘጥረኹዎም ሓሳባት እንተ ዝልክዑ፡

ኣእዋምን እንስሳን ምስ ዝራብሑ

ቆጽልን ገረብን ምስ ዘሳፍሑ

ድርቅን ምድረ በዳን’ዮም ዝሕብኡ

ሳዕርን እኽልን ዝጥጥዑ።

ሰላም ሰፊኑ

ዝተወልደ እንተ ተማሂሩ

ኣቑጽልትን እንስሳን መሰሎም ተኸቢሩ

ማዕረ ማዕረ ምስ ሰብ እንኪነብሩ

ኢደ ኢድካ’ዩ ድኽነት ዝዓኑ።

ብሓጺሩ’ሲ፡ ግናይ ሓሳብ’ምበር

ሕማቕ ግራት መኣስ ኔሩ

ካብ ትምህርተይ ኣብኲሩ

ድሕሪት ዘትረፈኒ ምምጻእኪ ክሕሉ።

መን’ፍልጥ ሕጂ’ውን ክወግሕ  እንተ’ኾይኑ

ዝሓለፈ መለበምታ እንተ ተቖጺሩ

መሬት ከይበርሀ ጓሶት ከይወፈሩ

ጸሓይ ንግሆ ሙቐት ብሙቁሩ

ንፋስ ብምኡዙ ጽንጽያ ከይበረሩ

ወቓሕ ይብለኒ ስለ ዘሎ ነገር ምቕያሩ፡

ኣብ’ቲ ጠረር ኮይነ

ኣብ እምኒ ኮፍ ኢለ፡

ዋሪ ተ’ዝብለኪ ጸላም ጭሩ

ጻውዒት ሰሚዖም ኣቤት ክንዲ ዝብሉ

ይረኣየኒ! ዓሌትክን ዘርእኽን ክብህረሩ

ሰፈር ክቕይሩ

ተመራሪሖም ምስ ነፈሩ

ኣብ በሪኽ ዓሲሎም ክመኻኸሩ።

ኣነ ዝብለኪ

ናይ ቀደም ረሲዕኪ

ኣቤት እንተ ትብሊ

ናብ’ታ ውሻጠኺ

ጉምቦ መምጻእኩልኪ።

ምቐረብኩልኪ ማይ

ከተዕልሊ ምሳይ

ክትህብኒ ደሃይ፡

ናይ ቁሪ ናይ ዛሕሊ

ናይ ቀላይ ናይ ባሕሪ፡

ናይ ብርሃን ናይ ጸሓይ

ናይ ገነት ናይ ሰማይ።

ክትህብኒ ወረ

ናይ’ቲ ዝተባህለ፡

 ስደት ምስተነቐለ

ኣብ ጉዕዞ ዝወዓለ

ኣብ ጸልማት ዝተገብረ።

ወርሒ ምስ ደመቐት እዋን መምስ መሰ

ጸልማት ተጎልቢቡ ድቃስ ከይደቀሰ

ካብ ገዝኡ ክርሕቕ ኣዳም ምስ ገስገሰ፡

ብፍርሃት ብድኻም ግዕያት ዝፈሰሰ

እዝግዮ እናዘመረ ንብዓት ዝተኻዕወ፡

ተስፋ እናማዕደወ ብርኪ ዝተለውየ

ዓይኒ ተዓሚቱ እዝኒ እናሰምዐ

ኣራዊት ዘውደቖ መሬት ከይጸብሐ።

ጉድጓድ ዝወሓጦ ጥይት ምስ ተወቕዐ።

ሰኣን ሓመድ ክድን ራውያ ዝተበልዐ።

ነዚ ኹሉ ዝተሰከመ

ወረ ተነዚሑ ንፋስ ከይነፈሰ

ውዒሉ ሓዲሩ ሽታ ከይመለሰ

ደሃይ ክትህብኒ ናይ’ቲ ዝገስገሰ።

ሃየ በሊ ዋሪ ጽን’ሞ በሊ፡

እዚኣ ዝተረኽበት ድሕሪ ነዊሕ ስደት

ድሕሪ ክንደይ ዕውንውን ብዙሕ ከርተት

ሓዳስ ዕድል ምስ በረቐት’ዩ’ሞ፡

ከም’ዚ ሎሚ እንተዝኸውን

ምምጻእኪ ክጽበ ናብ ግራት ዝወፍር

ምመሓልኩ፡ ምፈረምኩ ውዕል።

ንግሆ ጸሓይ እንክትበርቕ

ቁርስኺ ሻቚጠ፡

ምሸት ጸሓይ እንክትጠፍእ

ድራርኪ ኣቐሚጠ፡

ሻምብቆ ክውቅዕ

ድምጽኺ ክሰምዕ

ንሰማይ ከንቃዕርር

ጎቦታት ከድንቕ፡

ንኣኽን ደቅኽን ፈቒደ

ስንቀይን ስንቅኽን ዓጺደ፡

ምፈተንኩ ሓዲሽ ሂወት

ምስ ሰብን እንስሳን ተመሳሲለ

 እንተ ሓደርኩ ቀሲነ።

ዳንኤል ተስፋዮውሃንስ ተኽለጊዮርጊስ

06/07/2017

 
