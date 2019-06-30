Asmarino Fundraising: Because There Is So Much More to Be Done!

ኤሪሳት፡ ካብ ህዝቢ፡ ብህዝቢ፡ ናብ ህዝቢ

መደበር ሳተላይት ቴሌቪዥን #ERISAT ነቲ ብሰንኪ ሽግር ስእነት ርትዓዊ ሓበሬታ ዝሳቐ ዘሎን ካብ ኩሉ ዞባውን ኣህጉራውን ምዕባሌታት ተነጺሉ ኣብ ውሽጢ ሃገር ኣብ ማሕዩር ዝርከብ ህዝብና፣ ጸገሙ ንምቅላልን፣ ተሓሪምዎ ዝጸንሐ እዋናውን ርትዐውን ሓበሬታታት ንምምሕልላፍን ብወለንተኛታት ሃገራውያን ኤርትራውያን እትካየድ ዘላ ትካል ኮይና ፣ክሳብ ሕጂ ብእትገብሮ ዘላ ዘይተሓለለ ጻዕሪ፣ናብ መላእ ውሽጢ ኤርትራን ፣ ከባቢ ማእከላይ ምብራቕ ኣፍሪቃን ብ ኣርባዕተ ቋንቋታት ስሩዕ ናይ 24 ሰዓት ኣገልግሎት ኣብ ምሃብ ትርከብ።እምበኣር ቴሌቪዥን ሳተላይት #ERISAT ናይ ህዝቢ፣ ናብ ህዝቢ ፣ካብ ህዝቢ ከም ምዃና መጠን መሊኣ ክትረግጽን እቲ ብውሽጥን ወጻእን ሕጋዊትን ፍትሓዊትን ኤርትራ ንምትካል ንገብሮ ዘለና ቃልሲ ተዋሃሂዱ ሸትኡ ሃሪሙ ክውን ክኸውን ንምግባሩ ናይ ነፍስወከፍና ሓላፍነት ብምዃኑን፣ ኩሉ ደላይ ራህዋን ሰላምን ህዝብና በብዓቕሙ ንኽሳተፍን; ብሞያ ይኹን ብፋይናንስያዊ ሓገዝ ኢደይ ኢድካ ኢሉ እጃሙ ከበርክትን ንጽውዕ።

ናብ መደበር ቴሌቪዥን ሳተላይት #ERISAT ገንዘባዊ ድጋፍ ክትገብሩ ንእትደልዩ ወገናትና ዝምልከት በዚ ስዒቡ ዝቐርብ ኣገባብ ተኸቲልኩም ከተበርክቱ ከምትኽእሉ ንሕብር። ኣብዚ ዝስዕብ መስመር ብምጥዋቕ ክንሕግዝ ንኽእል👇🏽

Click to Donate 

 

 
BLOG COMMENTS POWERED BY DISQUS