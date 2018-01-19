Asmarino Fundraising: Because There Is So Much More to Be Done!

Eritrea: Asmarino tribute to Ararat Iyob

ኣራራት ኢዮብ

 
ብሰናይ ሓልዮት፡ ንፍትሒ ትምድር
ስለ ብዱል፡ ትሓዝን ትጽዕር
በዓልቲ ሕልና፡ ንክዉን ትነግር
ቅንዕቲ ሰብ፡ ንሓቂ ትምስክር፤
 
አብነት ብግብሪ፡ አብነት ብቃላ
ተቓሊሳ፡ ተኣሲራ፡ ተጋዲላ
ፈልሲ ናይ ሓርነት፡ ጥዑይ ዘርኢ አብቁላ፡
 
እሂን ምሂን ምባል፡ ምክብባር
ምስምማዕ፡ ሓድሕድ ምጽውዋር 
 
ባህልና ክኸውን፡ መኺራ ምዒዳ 
መሓዛ አዝማሪኖ፡ ተፋንያ ከይዳ!
 
ንፈተውታ፡ ሰናይ ንዝዝምሩ
ንመፍቀርታ፡ ቅኑዕ ንዝመኽሩ
ዓቢ ሓዘን፡ ሓቂ ንዘፍቅሩ!
 
እንተኾነ፡
እዛ በዓልቲ ሓቦ - ፈታዊት ዓደቦ፡ 
 
ርሑቕ እንተገሸት፡ እንተተኸወለት
 
ናይ ጽሑፍ ምስክር፡ ባዕላ ዝኸተመቶ
አለዋ ሓወልቲ፡ ባዕላ ዝተኸለቶ
ተኸዊላ'ምበረ፡ አይሞተትን ከቶ!
 
ኣራራት ዓባይ ሰብ፡ 
ሳላ ሕልናኣ
ሳላ ቅንዕናኣ
ሳላ ተበግሶኣ፡
ትማሊ ምሳና 
ሎሚ አብ ሕልናና 
ጽባሕ አብ ልብና
ክትነብር ኢያ ወትሩ፡ አይትርሳዕን ኢያ!!
 
ዕረፍቲ ዘልኣለም፡ ንኣራራት!
 
ንቤተሰብ፡ ጽንዓት!
 
ኣዝማሪኖ
 
