Eritrea: The Universal Declaration of Human Rights in Tigrinya

ርእሲ ሓረጋት ዓንቀጻት ኣድማሳዊ ኣዋጅ ሰብኣዊ መሰላት!

Article 1፡- Right to Equality

ዓንቀጽ 1፡- መሰል ማዕርነት

Article 2 ፡- Freedom from Discrimination

ዓንቀጽ 2፡- ሓርነት ካብ ኣድልዎ (ኣፈላላይ)

Article 3፡- Right to Life, Liberty, Personal Security

ዓንቀጽ 3፡- መሰል ህይወት፡ ሓርነት፡ ግላዊ ውሕስነት

Article 4፡- Freedom from Slavery

ዓንቀጽ 4፡- ሓርነት ካብ ጊልያነት

Article 5፡- Freedom from Torture, Degrading Treatment

ዓንቀጽ 5፡- ሓርነት ካብ ምስቓይ፡ ኣዋራዲ ኣተሓሕዛ

Article 6 ፡- Right to Recognition as a Person before the Law

ዓንቀጽ 6፡- ኣብ ቅድሚ ሕጊ መሰል ከም ሰብ ተፈላጥነት

Article 7፡- Right to Equality before the Law

ዓንቀጽ 7፡- መሰል ማዕርነት ኣብ ቅድሚ ሕጊ

Article 8፡- Right to Remedy by Competent Tribunal

ዓንቀጽ 8፡- መሰል ካሕሳ ብ ብቑዕ ቤት ፍርዲ

Article 9፡- Freedom from Arbitrary Arrest, Exile

ዓንቀጽ 9፡- ሓርነት ካብ ሃውራዊ ማእሰርቲ፡ ካብ ማሕዩር

Article 10፡- Right to a Fair Public Hearing

ዓንቀጽ 10፡- መሰል ኣድልዎ ዘይብሉ ህዝባዊ መጋብኣያ

Article 11፡- Right to be considered innocent until proven Guilty

ዓንቀጽ 11፡- ቤት ፍርዲ ገበነኛ`ዩ ክሳብ ዝብል ንጹህ ናይ ምዃን መሰል

Article 12፡- Freedom from Interference with Privacy, Family, Home and Correspondence

ዓንቀጽ 12፡- ሓርነት ካብ ኢድ ኣእታውነት ኣብ ብሑትነት፡ ስድራ ቤት፡ ቤትን ምጽሕሓፍን

Article 13፡- Right to Free Movement in and out of the Country

ዓንቀጽ 13፡- ኣብን ካብ ሃገር ወጻእን መሰል ናጻ ምንቅስቓስ

Article 14፡- Right to Asylum in other Countries from Persecution

ዓንቀጽ 14፡- ካብ ስቅያት መሰል ዑቕባ ኣብ ካልእ ሃገራት

Article 15፡- Right to a Nationality and Freedom to Change It

ዓንቀጽ 15፡- መሰል ዘግነትን ናይ ምቕያር ሓርነትን

Article 16፡- Right to Marriage and Family

ዓንቀጽ 16፡- መሰል መርዓን ስድራ ቤትን

Article 17፡- Right to own Property

ዓንቀጽ 17፡- መሰል ምውናን ንብረት

Article 18፡- Freedom of Belief and Religion

ዓንቀጽ 18፡- መሰል እምነትን ሃይማኖትን

Article 19፡- Freedom of Opinion and Information

ዓንቀጽ 19፡- ሓርነት ርእይቶን ሓበሬታን

Article 20፡- Right of Peaceful Assembly and Association

ዓንቀጽ 20፡- መሰል ሰላማዊ ባይቶን ማሕበርን

Article 21፡- Right to Participate in Government and in Free Elections

ዓንቀጽ 21፡- ኣብ መንግስትን ናጻ ምርጫታትን ናይ ምስታፍ መሰል

Article 22፡- Right to Social Security

ዓንቀጽ 22፡- መሰል ማሕበራዊ ውሕስነት

Article 23፡- Right to Desirable Work and to join Trade Unions

ዓንቀጽ 23፡- መሰል ንተደላዪ ስራሕን ተሳትፎ ማሕበር ሞያን

Article 24፡- Right to Rest and Leisure

ዓንቀጽ 24፡- መሰል ጊዜ ዕረፍትን ምዝናይን

Article 25፡- Right to Adequate Living Standard

ዓንቀጽ 25፡- መሰል ብቑዕ ደረጃ መነባብሮ

Article 26፡- Right to Education

ዓንቀጽ 26፡- መሰል ትምህርቲ

Article 27፡- Right to Participate in the Cultural Life of Community

ዓንቀጽ 27፡- መሰል ተሳትፎ ኣብ ባህላዊ ህይወት ማሕበረሰብ

Article 28፡- Right to Social Order assuring Human Rights

ዓንቀጽ 28፡- መሰል ሰብኣዊ መሰላት ዘረጋግጽ ማሕበራዊ ስርዓት

Article 29፡- Community Duties essential to Free and Full Development

ዓንቀጽ 29፡- ንናጻን ምሉእን ምዕባለ ኣድለይቲ ዝኾኑ ማሕበረሰባዊ ሓላፍነታት

Article 30፡- Freedom from State or Personal Interference in the above Rightsነ

ዓንቀጽ 30፡- ኣብዞም ላዕለዎት መሰላት ሓርነት ካብ መንግስታውን ግላውን ኢድ- ምትእትታው