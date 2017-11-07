Asmarino Fundraising: Because There Is So Much More to Be Done!

Eritrea: The Universal Declaration of Human Rights in Tigrinya

ርእሲ ሓረጋት ዓንቀጻት ኣድማሳዊ ኣዋጅ ሰብኣዊ መሰላት!

Article 1፡- Right to Equality 
ዓንቀጽ 1፡- መሰል ማዕርነት

Article 2 ፡- Freedom from Discrimination 
ዓንቀጽ 2፡- ሓርነት ካብ ኣድልዎ (ኣፈላላይ)

Article 3፡- Right to Life, Liberty, Personal Security 
ዓንቀጽ 3፡- መሰል ህይወት፡ ሓርነት፡ ግላዊ ውሕስነት

Article 4፡- Freedom from Slavery 
ዓንቀጽ 4፡- ሓርነት ካብ ጊልያነት

Article 5፡- Freedom from Torture, Degrading Treatment 
ዓንቀጽ 5፡- ሓርነት ካብ ምስቓይ፡ ኣዋራዲ ኣተሓሕዛ

Article 6 ፡- Right to Recognition as a Person before the Law 
ዓንቀጽ 6፡- ኣብ ቅድሚ ሕጊ መሰል ከም ሰብ ተፈላጥነት

Article 7፡- Right to Equality before the Law 
ዓንቀጽ 7፡- መሰል ማዕርነት ኣብ ቅድሚ ሕጊ

Article 8፡- Right to Remedy by Competent Tribunal 
ዓንቀጽ 8፡- መሰል ካሕሳ ብ ብቑዕ ቤት ፍርዲ

Article 9፡- Freedom from Arbitrary Arrest, Exile 
ዓንቀጽ 9፡- ሓርነት ካብ ሃውራዊ ማእሰርቲ፡ ካብ ማሕዩር

Article 10፡- Right to a Fair Public Hearing 
ዓንቀጽ 10፡- መሰል ኣድልዎ ዘይብሉ ህዝባዊ መጋብኣያ

Article 11፡- Right to be considered innocent until proven Guilty 
ዓንቀጽ 11፡- ቤት ፍርዲ ገበነኛ`ዩ ክሳብ ዝብል ንጹህ ናይ ምዃን መሰል

Article 12፡- Freedom from Interference with Privacy, Family, Home and Correspondence 
ዓንቀጽ 12፡- ሓርነት ካብ ኢድ ኣእታውነት ኣብ ብሑትነት፡ ስድራ ቤት፡ ቤትን ምጽሕሓፍን

Article 13፡- Right to Free Movement in and out of the Country 
ዓንቀጽ 13፡- ኣብን ካብ ሃገር ወጻእን መሰል ናጻ ምንቅስቓስ

Article 14፡- Right to Asylum in other Countries from Persecution 
ዓንቀጽ 14፡- ካብ ስቅያት መሰል ዑቕባ ኣብ ካልእ ሃገራት

Article 15፡- Right to a Nationality and Freedom to Change It 
ዓንቀጽ 15፡- መሰል ዘግነትን ናይ ምቕያር ሓርነትን

Article 16፡- Right to Marriage and Family 
ዓንቀጽ 16፡- መሰል መርዓን ስድራ ቤትን

Article 17፡- Right to own Property 
ዓንቀጽ 17፡- መሰል ምውናን ንብረት

Article 18፡- Freedom of Belief and Religion 
ዓንቀጽ 18፡- መሰል እምነትን ሃይማኖትን

Article 19፡- Freedom of Opinion and Information 
ዓንቀጽ 19፡- ሓርነት ርእይቶን ሓበሬታን

Article 20፡- Right of Peaceful Assembly and Association 
ዓንቀጽ 20፡- መሰል ሰላማዊ ባይቶን ማሕበርን

Article 21፡- Right to Participate in Government and in Free Elections 
ዓንቀጽ 21፡- ኣብ መንግስትን ናጻ ምርጫታትን ናይ ምስታፍ መሰል

Article 22፡- Right to Social Security 
ዓንቀጽ 22፡- መሰል ማሕበራዊ ውሕስነት

Article 23፡- Right to Desirable Work and to join Trade Unions 
ዓንቀጽ 23፡- መሰል ንተደላዪ ስራሕን ተሳትፎ ማሕበር ሞያን

Article 24፡- Right to Rest and Leisure 
ዓንቀጽ 24፡- መሰል ጊዜ ዕረፍትን ምዝናይን

Article 25፡- Right to Adequate Living Standard 
ዓንቀጽ 25፡- መሰል ብቑዕ ደረጃ መነባብሮ

Article 26፡- Right to Education 
ዓንቀጽ 26፡- መሰል ትምህርቲ

Article 27፡- Right to Participate in the Cultural Life of Community 
ዓንቀጽ 27፡- መሰል ተሳትፎ ኣብ ባህላዊ ህይወት ማሕበረሰብ

Article 28፡- Right to Social Order assuring Human Rights 
ዓንቀጽ 28፡- መሰል ሰብኣዊ መሰላት ዘረጋግጽ ማሕበራዊ ስርዓት

Article 29፡- Community Duties essential to Free and Full Development

ዓንቀጽ 29፡- ንናጻን ምሉእን ምዕባለ ኣድለይቲ ዝኾኑ ማሕበረሰባዊ ሓላፍነታት
Article 30፡- Freedom from State or Personal Interference in the above Rightsነ 
ዓንቀጽ 30፡- ኣብዞም ላዕለዎት መሰላት ሓርነት ካብ መንግስታውን ግላውን ኢድ- ምትእትታው

 

 
