AI - Mihreteab Michael - Adeye | ኣደየ! - New Eritrean Music 2017


ወላዲተየ መከራ ተኸደ መከራ
ሽግር ምውዳእ ኣቢዋ ኤርትራ
ወላዲተየ ከም ሓሰር ተበቲኑ ህዝበይ
ዘርኢ ምድሪ ኮይኑ መቕርበይ
ኣደየ መመሊሰ ካብ ጸላም ናብ ጸላም
ንጽውዕ ኣለና መዝሙር ሰላም
ኣጆኺ ኣደየ ስለ እቲ ዓቢ ርስቲ
ምስ ኣሕዋተይ ኣለኹ ይመክር ይዝቲ።

 
