Eritrea: A Letter to my father … will we ever see each other again?

Father, in this weak days of your life, I was hoping to be beside you and looking after you but because of the injustice of our present government, I’m unable to be there for you when you need me most, and this is killing me every day.

I remember back in the days, when we used to sit for our family meals and you used to ask us “who’s going to look after me when I get old and weak”, then my sibling and I start to shout me, me,…., I always believed I will be your next door neighbour and be right there whenever you need me, and one of the funny part was when something used to upset me, I used to say “I changed my mind I don’t even want to be your neighbour anymore”. Now, sitting on the other side of the world, feeling very sorrowful, as almost none of your children, who used to fight over you, around you. And, we don’t even know when will we ever be able to see you again in our lives.

Father, I have big expectancy that one day soon, this unfair PFDJ government will get locked out, then we will get the right and freedom to be back home, and make up the life we missed from each other.

I’m so home sick that my present is paused, and I’m looking forward to the future very much, as life without you doesn’t make any sense. The words ‘miss you’ don’t fully express how deeply I’m missing you, and sorry for not being able to be there for you, but I assure you my heart and soul look out to you every second of my life. For the moment, look after yourself for me.

Your loving daughter

Niema Fkak